Andy Carroll denies Norwich win as Reading hit back late on to claim draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Andy Carroll denies Norwich win as Reading hit back late on to claim draw

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 10:08 pm
Andy Carroll celebrates after scoring Reading’s equaliser against Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
Andy Carroll celebrates after scoring Reading’s equaliser against Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

Norwich were denied a win in their first Sky Bet Championship match since the sacking of Dean Smith as a late penalty from Andy Carroll earned Reading a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road.

The Canaries turned in an improved performance after the midweek exit of their coach following a poor run of form and looked set to take all three points when Adam Idah’s sublime finish put them in front after 53 minutes.

But they were unable to see out the game and Reading managed to come away with something for their efforts when substitute Nesta Guinness-Walker was brought down in the box seven minutes from time and Carroll emphatically converted from the spot.

The match got off to a blistering start, with the hosts forcing a corner inside 10 seconds and Reading then breaking through Junior Hoilett, with the Canadian being crudely brought down by Grant Hanley on the edge of the area.

The Norwich captain was rightly booked and goalkeeper Angus Gunn did well to tip Tom Ince’s goalbound free-kick over the bar.

With none of the boos and negative chanting that had marred the two previous games at Carrow Road, the Canaries looked in the mood to put on a show for caretaker boss Alan Russell after that early scare, with three strikers on the pitch in the shape of Teemu Pukki, Josh Sargent and Idah.

It needed a superb last-ditch interception from Andy Yiadom to prevent Pukki from picking out Idah with the goal at his mercy after just four minutes and Norwich went even closer as the half approached its halfway point.

When Joe Lumley foiled Pukki, the ball fell nicely for Sargent in the box but, with the goalkeeper out of the equation, the American failed to get enough purchase on his shot, allowing Tom Holmes to make a comfortable goal-line clearance.

City had plenty of the ball for the remainder of the half without creating any more clear-cut chances while, at the other end, the closest Reading came was from another free-kick from a dangerous position which was curled just wide by Hoilett.

Norwich got their noses in front eight minutes after the restart thanks to a superb piece of opportunism from Idah, who was making his first start of a season marred by injury problems.

With the hosts unable to clear their lines after a right-wing cross from Max Aarons had caused panic in their defence, the ball dropped kindly for the Republic of Ireland international some 10 yards out and he needed no second invitation to smash a low first timer into the back of the net.

The home side then needed Gunn to be alert to block Lucas Joao’s header from a corner but the Canaries were very much on the front foot as the half progressed, with Lumley producing an excellent stop to foil Sargent as he bore down on goal.

Reading kept plugging away, however, and got back on level terms from the penalty spot on 83 minutes, with Carroll smashing the ball home after Kieran Dowell had clipped the heels of fellow substitute Guinness-Walker just inside the box.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Andy Carroll denies Norwich win as Reading hit back late on to claim draw
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…

Most Commented