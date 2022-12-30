Newport hold League Two leaders Leyton Orient to goalless stalemate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

League Two leaders Leyton Orient were frustrated for a second time this week as lowly Newport held them to a goalless draw at Rodney Parade.

Richie Wellens’ O’s and second-placed Stevenage battled to a goalless draw in Tuesday’s summit meeting and a spirited showing from Graham Coughlan’s Newport meant another stalemate in South Wales.

Exiles goalkeeper Joe Day kept his side level with a fine reflex stop to deny Aaron Drinan in the 31st minute.

While Charlie Kelman headed over at the far post from Omar Beckles’ cross following the resulting corner.

At the other end, Day’s opposite number Lawrence Vigouroux did well to block efforts from Declan Drysdale and Omar Bogle at close range following Scot Bennett’s clipped cross to the far post in the final minute of the first half.

The second half produced few clear-cut chances, but Priestley Farquharson had to be alert to block a goal-bound effort from Idris El Mazouni.

Orient settled for the point in the end and they remain five clear at the top.