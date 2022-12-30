Wout Faes becomes fourth player to score two own goals in Premier League game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wout Faes becomes fourth player to score two own goals in Premier League game

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 10:28 pm
Wout Faes added his name to an ignominious list (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wout Faes added his name to an ignominious list (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leicester’s Wout Faes became only the fourth player to score two own goals in a Premier League match as Leicester let a first-half lead slip against Liverpool.

The Belgium defender inadvertently beat goalkeeper Danny Ward in the 38th and 45th minutes and, here, the PA news agency looks at the unfortunate players alongside him on the list.

Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher, centre, scores his second own goal against Manchester United in 1999
Jamie Carragher, centre, scores his second own goal against Manchester United in 1999 (Phil Noble/PA)

Liverpool 2 Manchester United 3, September 11, 1999

Carragher was on co-commentary duty for Sky as Faes endured his horror evening at Anfield and could call on his own experience on the same ground over 20 years earlier. His misjudged near-post header from a Ryan Giggs cross put United ahead and, after Andy Cole’s bullet header doubled the lead and Sami Hyypia pulled one back, Carragher got the unwanted final touch in a scramble from David Beckham’s free-kick. Patrik Berger’s goal and Cole’s red card could not help Liverpool rescue a point.

Michael Proctor

Michael Proctor, left
Michael Proctor, left, endured a similar nightmare for Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sunderland 1 Charlton 3, February 1, 2003

Remarkably, Sunderland scored all four goals in their 3-1 defeat as Stephen Wright got the crucial final touch on Mark Fish’s shot before a pair of deflections off the unfortunate Proctor put the Addicks three up by half-time. It took a late Kevin Phillips penalty for the Black Cats to locate the right goal.

Jonathan Walters

Jonathan Walters, right. leaves the pitch after scoring two own goals and missing a penalty against Chelsea
Jonathan Walters, right, leaves the pitch after scoring two own goals and missing a penalty against Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)

Stoke 0 Chelsea 4, January 12, 2013

The forward twice got his angles wrong with defensive headers, in first-half stoppage time and just after the hour mark. Frank Lampard and Eden Hazard added to an emphatic scoreline before Walters’ day remarkably got even worse with a missed penalty.

Wout Faes

Liverpool v Leicester, December 30, 2022

With the Foxes leading through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross seven minutes before the break looked simple for Ward until Faes threw a panicky left boot at the ball and sent it looping in off the far post. Clearly still rattled just before the break, he was unable to adjust his feet when Darwin Nunez’s shot came back off the post and Faes shovelled the rebound into the top corner. His every touch early in the second half was predictably greeted by cries of “Shoot!” from the Liverpool fans.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Wout Faes becomes fourth player to score two own goals in Premier League game
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…

Most Commented