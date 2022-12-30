Hugo Lloris’ career speaks for itself – Antonio Conte backs Tottenham goalkeeper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hugo Lloris’ career speaks for itself – Antonio Conte backs Tottenham goalkeeper

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 10:33 pm
Hugo Lloris’ qualities have been talked up by Tottenham manager Antonio Conte (Mike Egerton/PA)
Hugo Lloris’ qualities have been talked up by Tottenham manager Antonio Conte (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has talked up his “champion” goalkeeper Hugo Lloris ahead of Sunday’s reunion with World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez.

Lloris will return to the Spurs starting-line up for this weekend’s fixture with Aston Villa after being on the bench for the Boxing Day draw with Brentford.

France captain Lloris will come up against a familiar foe in fellow goalkeeper Martinez, who starred in a penalty shoot-out to help Argentina become world champions in Qatar before drawing criticism for his post-final antics.

“I think we lose time if we talk about Hugo because his career speaks for itself. We are talking about one of the best keepers in the world in the past 10 years. We are talking about a top keeper and a top man. I think he will continue to play for many years,” Conte said.

“We’re talking about a champion in his role. His career speaks very clear. He won the World Cup but he was always a protagonist with his national team.

“For Tottenham, I don’t know how many years he’s played for Tottenham, but he’s a guarantee for us.”

Conte expects Martinez to start Sunday’s match but warned the Argentinian he cannot yet be put in the same league as fellow World Cup winner Lloris, who captained France to success in 2018.

He added: “Martinez is younger than Hugo. He played a really good World Cup, he made important saves.

“Don’t forget in the final, in the 119th minute, he made a fantastic save, otherwise we are talking about a France World Cup instead of Argentina. He’s a player who can continue to grow but you’re talking about a really good goalkeeper.

“Martinez, in this moment, first of all, he won the World Cup and he was a protagonist in winning the most important trophy in the world.

“Then, for sure, he has a long career to show and to be the best and one of the best keepers in the world, but, I repeat, like Cuti (Cristian Romero), now starts the difficult situation.

“Now, you are high but you have to stay high and possibly to improve and show that it wasn’t a one-off situation.

“Important players, after a win, they build an important career and, starting with this win, then to win, win and improve their level.”

Lloris had to move on quickly from his Qatar heartbreak after being asked to be a substitute at Brentford only eight days on from the final on December 18.

“For sure, when you lose a final of the World Cup, your feeling is not so good,” Conte admitted.

“But it was really good for Hugo to put the disappointment to one side and then to come back in a fantastic way.

“I see him totally involved from the first day with us.

“I asked him to come back early, to stay with us for the game against Brentford, he was on the bench but his figure is very important for the dressing room for the whole Tottenham environment. Now, he’s ready.”

