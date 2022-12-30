Lizzie Deignan says MBE makes her feel ‘proud’ as she targets competitive return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lizzie Deignan says MBE makes her feel ‘proud’ as she targets competitive return

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 10:33 pm
Former world champion Lizzie Deignan has been made an MBE for services to cycling as she prepares to return to racing after becoming a mother for the second time.

The 34-year-old has become an inspiration to fellow professionals and amateurs alike after racking up a string of high-profile victories since giving birth to her daughter Orla in 2018, and is now targeting more wins after welcoming a son, Shea, in September.

“It’s a bit surreal,” Deignan told the PA news agency of receiving the honour. “It makes you feel proud. To be recognised for services to cycling, it’s more than just a result. It will have a bit more longevity. When I’m 50 or 60 I’ll still have my MBE but my results will be long gone.”

Since becoming a mother, the 2015 world champion has won both Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the inaugural women’s Paris-Roubaix, making her the first woman to have completed the full set of the women’s Monument classics as she added to her 2016 Tour of Flanders victory.

Alongside Dame Laura Kenny and Dame Sarah Storey, Deignan has frequently been cited as playing a key role in normalising pregnancy within cycling and sport more broadly.

Asked if the honour might be recognition for the role model she has become as well as her results, Deignan said: “I hope so. It was never about the intention to inspire, it was about the intention to start a family for us.

“It’s kind of borne out of things that have driven me personally – to my own results, but also to start a family – those are very personal. The inspiration or impactfulness has come as a by-product or as an accident.

“I suppose I’m never shy about giving my opinion and that has perhaps contributed to it being a bit more impactful I hope.”

Deignan’s example has helped shift attitudes towards pregnancy within women’s cycling during a period when the sport has rapidly become more professional, albeit with major strides still needed.

Deignan signed for Trek-Segafredo when six months pregnant in 2018, and the announcement that she was pregnant with Shea and would miss the 2022 season was coupled with news of an extended contract that runs until the end of 2024.

“I would like to think I’ve given other women the confidence to choose motherhood but also for sponsors and teams to acknowledge that it is possible and it can be supported successfully,” Deignan added.

“The reaction to both pregnancies couldn’t have been more different and it suggests to me there has been a huge shift in people’s mindsets.

“When I announced I was pregnant with Orla people were more vocal about the fact I was walking away from my career at the top of the sport and why did I expect to get support or maternity rights?

“But it was just congratulations when I announced my pregnancy with Shea. There was no question Trek would support me. I think they’ve led the way in making it impossible for other teams to treat me the way I was treated the first time. It’s dramatically different.”

Deignan has set herself a target of returning to racing by May, although she is open to that changing. Her children’s birthdays are separated by only one day, and in 2019 she returned at the Amstel Gold Race in April.

“I’m talking about May but who knows?” she said. “I only want to start to race if I can contribute to the result and help the team. The last time I wanted to come back ready to win but I feel the pressure for that is off this time.

“I don’t have anything to prove in that way so I might start racing earlier.”

