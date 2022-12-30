Vincent Kompany ‘really enjoyed’ Burnley’s ‘important’ win at Stoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vincent Kompany ‘really enjoyed’ Burnley’s ‘important’ win at Stoke

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 11:08 pm
Vincent Kompany was full of praise for Burnley after their win over Stoke (Tim Goode/PA)
Vincent Kompany was full of praise for Burnley after their win over Stoke (Tim Goode/PA)

Vincent Kompany heaped praise on his Burnley side as they defeated Stoke 1-0 and entered 2023 top of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Josh Cullen’s strike after a comedy of Potters errors helped the visiting Clarets re-establish their three-point lead over Sheffield United.

Burnley move into the New Year on the back of five successive league victories – a feat they last achieved back in 2018.

The introduction of Jay Rodriguez and Anass Zaroury off the bench proved key for Kompany’s side as they rose to 14 points above third place.

“I really enjoy those wins – if you want to be successful, you have to win these games,” the Burnley boss said.

“We still have to prove that we’re a good team; it wasn’t our best performance on the ball, but defensively, it was a really good performance.

“We dealt with the long balls, and it wasn’t supposed to be an easy game so it’s a good win.

“We weren’t awesome on the ball, but we did everything we needed to do to stay solid and that was good.

“I have an idea of how I wanted for this game – some of the things didn’t go to plan, but if that’s the case, then these wins, I can really appreciate them.

“The whole team will go home knowing how important this win was.

“Having such a big squad has been valuable for us and it’s been a feature of our season.

“We had to decide between keeping our best players or monetising it and selling one to buy four. We did that because it allowed us to have a bigger squad.

“I’m learning that there are a lot of games in the Championship, so having those numbers was the most important decision we’ve made.”

An inconsistent Stoke, meanwhile, enter the New Year in 17th spot after a dismal return of seven wins from 23 home league games in 2022.

The full-time whistle was met with boos from the remaining home support as pressure mounts on Alex Neil after only six wins from 19 matches in charge.

The Potters boss said: “I’m disappointed because I didn’t think we deserved to lose.

“I feel for the players because I thought they worked so hard, we were brave and went toe-to-toe with the best team in the league.

“We limited them to a free-kick from 40 yards and a scrummage, so to lose in that manner is frustrating because I thought we did a lot of things well.

“Our shape was excellent and the breaks that came along were in our favour, and we had the better of them.

“I thought it was a really tight, cagey match and we deserved to get something from the game.

“The goal we conceded is frustrating to say the least. I don’t think it’s that hard to fix – hit the ball and don’t hit it off your goalkeeper.

“Their goal wasn’t created by them; it was created by us. The problem I’ve got is, for the other 93 minutes, we do it really well.

“I don’t like losing games, and we’ve got a habit of turning games we should get something from into a loss.

“We’re doing a lot of things right, but those fine and key moments in the game, we’re landing on the wrong side of them at the moment.”

