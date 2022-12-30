Watford hammering leaves Slaven Bilic with ‘bad feeling in stomach’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Slaven Bilic read the riot act to his players after their 4-0 hammering at Swansea and warned he will not “carry any passengers” in his side.

Watford went down to their second defeat in a week, having lost 2-0 at home to Millwall on Boxing Day, but it was the manner of the latest setback that troubled Bilic.

“It was a bit embarrassing to be fair – I have a bad feeling in my stomach. I feel it and I don’t like it,” said the Watford head coach.

“We are in a bad moment as a squad, but we knew that. It started 10 days ago.

“We didn’t expect that we were going to outplay Swansea because we are lacking starters, lacking alternatives and everything. We were preparing for a game that needed passion, dedication and commitment, but that was lacking.

“It is all connected, if you don’t have the quality when you have a ball, then you give the ball away, your confidence goes and it looks as though you are not trying.

“But at the end of the day it can’t be 4-0. That is just embarrassing.”

Watford came into the game without top scorer Joao Pedro, had five midfielders on the injury list and were also missing the suspended Hassane Kamara.

“Swansea were better than us in the first half. If it was 1-0 you can mention some missed chances, but at 4-0 you just have to go home humble,” added Bilic.

“I had a hard talk to the players after the game because it looked to me that they didn’t give every bit of commitment.

“The club and the fans didn’t deserve a performance like that and we won’t be carrying any passengers.”

Russell Martin was full of praise for his players after they brought to an end an eight-match run without a win.

“We felt it was coming and I’m really proud of the players,” said Martin.

“I was asked in the week if it was the most difficult moment in my managerial career not having won in eight games. It hasn’t been difficult to work with these players because they have stuck with our processes.

“I asked them to be horrible to play against, and to be nasty at times, and they were. They pressed well and ran all night. This is the perfect way to prepare to play against the best team in the league, Burnley, on Monday.

“We had 10 outfield players we trusted to give absolutely everything, and then had people on the bench we trusted to run and give us absolutely everything. That’s all we ask for. That’s really important however you are going to play.”