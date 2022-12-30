Watford hammering leaves Slaven Bilic with ‘bad feeling in stomach’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Watford hammering leaves Slaven Bilic with ‘bad feeling in stomach’

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 11:20 pm
Slaven Bilic saw his Watford side emphatically beaten (Simon Galloway/PA)
Slaven Bilic saw his Watford side emphatically beaten (Simon Galloway/PA)

Slaven Bilic read the riot act to his players after their 4-0 hammering at Swansea and warned he will not “carry any passengers” in his side.

Watford went down to their second defeat in a week, having lost 2-0 at home to Millwall on Boxing Day, but it was the manner of the latest setback that troubled Bilic.

“It was a bit embarrassing to be fair – I have a bad feeling in my stomach. I feel it and I don’t like it,” said the Watford head coach.

“We are in a bad moment as a squad, but we knew that. It started 10 days ago.

“We didn’t expect that we were going to outplay Swansea because we are lacking starters, lacking alternatives and everything. We were preparing for a game that needed passion, dedication and commitment, but that was lacking.

“It is all connected, if you don’t have the quality when you have a ball, then you give the ball away, your confidence goes and it looks as though you are not trying.

“But at the end of the day it can’t be 4-0. That is just embarrassing.”

Watford came into the game without top scorer Joao Pedro, had five midfielders on the injury list and were also missing the suspended Hassane Kamara.

“Swansea were better than us in the first half. If it was 1-0 you can mention some missed chances, but at 4-0 you just have to go home humble,” added Bilic.

“I had a hard talk to the players after the game because it looked to me that they didn’t give every bit of commitment.

“The club and the fans didn’t deserve a performance like that and we won’t be carrying any passengers.”

Russell Martin was full of praise for his players after they brought to an end an eight-match run without a win.

“We felt it was coming and I’m really proud of the players,” said Martin.

“I was asked in the week if it was the most difficult moment in my managerial career not having won in eight games. It hasn’t been difficult to work with these players because they have stuck with our processes.

“I asked them to be horrible to play against, and to be nasty at times, and they were. They pressed well and ran all night. This is the perfect way to prepare to play against the best team in the league, Burnley, on Monday.

“We had 10 outfield players we trusted to give absolutely everything, and then had people on the bench we trusted to run and give us absolutely everything. That’s all we ask for. That’s really important however you are going to play.”

