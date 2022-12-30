Ian Evatt reveals half-time rocket helped Bolton ‘play angry’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Evatt reveals half-time rocket helped Bolton ‘play angry’

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 11:28 pm
Ian Evatt had some harsh words for his team and the match officials (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ian Evatt had some harsh words for his team and the match officials (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ian Evatt revealed “stern words” at half-time contributed to Bolton’s second-half performance that produced a 1-1 comeback draw at Lincoln.

The Wanderers boss also made a stinging assessment of referee Geoff Eltringham and his officials after a game that saw City’s Joe Walsh sent off for two yellow cards.

Ben House’s seventh goal of the season gave the home side a deserved interval lead before defender Eoin Toal’s first goal since his move from Derry City earned a point for the visitors.

“The first half to the second was night and day,” said Evatt. “We didn’t play with the right intensity, energy or attitude in the first half.

“It took some stern words at half-time for us to play angry. Then you can see the difference. In the second half and we showed everyone what a good team we are.

“We had them penned in but I thought the officials lost control of the game.

“It was nothing to do with us, we are trying to protect our own players.

“We have members of the opposition staff trying to get Conor Bradley sent off. And there was a really reckless tackle on George (Johnston) in the first that was a leg breaker.

“George was fortunate not to be injured from it and it should have been a red card.

“They (the officials) needed to manage some of the shenanigans that were going on a lot better.

“We had big chances to win it at the end and we have to score because they are massive opportunities.”

Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy was also unhappy with the officials. “The game wasn’t handled brilliantly,” he agreed.

“A real problem in the second half was the linesman is getting annihilated by their staff for 45 minutes.”

Walsh collected two bookings in four minutes either side of Toal’s goal while City’s new assistant boss Danny Butterfield was also cautioned in the second period.

“The second one, yes”, Kennedy said of Walsh’s final booking. “But the first one I just don’t understand why Joe has been booked and the other player hasn’t.

“I didn’t see it so this is third-hand but everyone I have spoken to said if one is being booked so should the other.”

Kennedy was delighted by his team’s response to their Boxing Day defeat at Burton. “I thought every player was outstanding,” he said.

“But it was a really soft defensive goal. We had to take responsibility for that and we can’t blame anyone else for the goal that was conceded. We are normally excellent defending set-pieces.”

