Ian Evatt reveals half-time rocket helped Bolton ‘play angry’

Ian Evatt revealed “stern words” at half-time contributed to Bolton’s second-half performance that produced a 1-1 comeback draw at Lincoln.

The Wanderers boss also made a stinging assessment of referee Geoff Eltringham and his officials after a game that saw City’s Joe Walsh sent off for two yellow cards.

Ben House’s seventh goal of the season gave the home side a deserved interval lead before defender Eoin Toal’s first goal since his move from Derry City earned a point for the visitors.

“The first half to the second was night and day,” said Evatt. “We didn’t play with the right intensity, energy or attitude in the first half.

“It took some stern words at half-time for us to play angry. Then you can see the difference. In the second half and we showed everyone what a good team we are.

“We had them penned in but I thought the officials lost control of the game.

“It was nothing to do with us, we are trying to protect our own players.

“We have members of the opposition staff trying to get Conor Bradley sent off. And there was a really reckless tackle on George (Johnston) in the first that was a leg breaker.

“George was fortunate not to be injured from it and it should have been a red card.

“They (the officials) needed to manage some of the shenanigans that were going on a lot better.

“We had big chances to win it at the end and we have to score because they are massive opportunities.”

Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy was also unhappy with the officials. “The game wasn’t handled brilliantly,” he agreed.

“A real problem in the second half was the linesman is getting annihilated by their staff for 45 minutes.”

Walsh collected two bookings in four minutes either side of Toal’s goal while City’s new assistant boss Danny Butterfield was also cautioned in the second period.

“The second one, yes”, Kennedy said of Walsh’s final booking. “But the first one I just don’t understand why Joe has been booked and the other player hasn’t.

“I didn’t see it so this is third-hand but everyone I have spoken to said if one is being booked so should the other.”

Kennedy was delighted by his team’s response to their Boxing Day defeat at Burton. “I thought every player was outstanding,” he said.

“But it was a really soft defensive goal. We had to take responsibility for that and we can’t blame anyone else for the goal that was conceded. We are normally excellent defending set-pieces.”