Jurgen Klopp needs Liverpool back ‘on top of their game’ after lucky Foxes win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jurgen Klopp needs Liverpool back ‘on top of their game’ after lucky Foxes win

By Press Association
December 31, 2022, 9:32 am
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits too many of his players were off their games in the fortunate victory over Leicester (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits too many of his players were off their games in the fortunate victory over Leicester (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp knows improvements have to be made quickly after admitting the majority of his players were not on top of their games in the victory over Leicester.

It took two own goals from the hapless Wout Faes to turn around a 1-0 deficit following some particularly lapse defending and only Thiago Alcantara could leave the field at half-time knowing he had been anywhere close to the level expected.

There was an upturn in the second half, with right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold stepping up in his defensive duties, but with Brentford – who have already shocked Manchester United and Manchester City this season – to come on Monday, Klopp knows they cannot afford another off day.

Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara
Thiago Alcantara was one of the few players who excelled for Liverpool (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“The result is very pleasing obviously but we all saw the game and it was not our best performance, we know that,” he said.

“We had a few good performances, really good performances, but the majority were not on top of their game, let me say it like this, and that’s why this can happen.

“When it’s only 2-1 against a good opponent then you have to fight through. That’s what we did and I’m pleased with that, but of course we have to play better.

“Now we have just two days and we don’t know exactly who can go again and stuff like this. But Brentford have the same situation.

“They are in a really good moment, I think. I saw big parts of the Tottenham game (a 2-2 draw on Boxing Day) and a lot of things were really good.

“I didn’t see yet anything from the West Ham game (a 2-0 win) but will watch it as well.

“And we had our problems then with the way they play, so we have to make sure we are ready for that. That’s all I’m concerned about in the moment.”

After a run of six wins in seven matches in all competitions immediately prior to the World Cup break, Leicester have returned to action with back-to-back Premier League defeats which still leave them only four points above the bottom three.

James Maddison
James Maddison was missing for Leicester on Friday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manager Brendan Rodgers has received a boost, however, with playmaker James Maddison set to return sooner than expected from the knee injury which saw him fail to play a single minute for England in Qatar.

“He has had good news from the scan, which is positive for us,” he said.

“Hopefully we will get no reaction and can then rejoin the training group. We have to be mindful it will be eight weeks since he played a game but to have that quality, it takes the team to another dimension.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
A monument to Moray: Yvonne Findlay's new book is a love letter to Lossiemouth's…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues

Editor's Picks

Most Commented