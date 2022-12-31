Sport and politics collide as issues away from the action dominate major events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport and politics collide as issues away from the action dominate major events

December 31, 2022, 10:02 am
Off-field issues dominated the build-up to the World Cup in Qatar (Adam Davy/PA).
Sport returned to something like normality in 2022, but politics continued to play a prominent role.

Two of the biggest stories bookended the year, with then tennis world number one Novak Djokovic deported from Australia over his opposition to being vaccinated against Covid-19, while the World Cup in Qatar focused attention on sport’s responsibilities regarding human rights.

A winter World Cup was a success on the pitch, with shocks, drama and compelling matches, but at considerable cost to the migrant workers tasked with building the infrastructure and amid accusations of sportswashing.

Workers at Qatar's Lusail Stadium
Workers at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium (Adam Davy/PA)

How sport reacts to countries with restrictive regimes will be a debate that extends far into next year and beyond.

The Saudi-funded LIV Golf series attracted some of the biggest names and threatened to tear the sport apart, while Formula One’s relationship with Middle East countries has been another source of rancour.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine also left sport in a quandary. Teams from Russia and its ally Belarus were excluded across the board, but sports reacted differently to individual athletes from the two nations.

Wimbledon and the Lawn Tennis Association found themselves out on a limb over their decision, at the Government’s behest, to ban Russian and Belarusian players.

The ATP and WTA responded by removing ranking points from Wimbledon, while the two organisations were handed hefty fines, putting them in a very difficult position for next summer, with the war showing no sign of ending.

Rugby union, meanwhile, found itself in a financial mess as Wasps and Worcester called in the administrators.

On the field, the World Cup was the biggest of a series of major events as sport caught up with itself following two years of Covid-related disruption.

England and Wales both left Qatar earlier than they had hoped, but there was plenty of success to celebrate for the home nations throughout the year.

Harry Kane looks dejected
Harry Kane missed a penalty in England’s World Cup quarter-final loss to France (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Lionesses took top billing thanks to their brilliant triumph at the European Championship, culminating in a final victory over Germany and the biggest title for England in international football since 1966.

Record crowds flocked to matches across England and there has been a positive knock-on effect in the Women’s Super League, with teams making use of Premier League stadiums during the World Cup.

In the men’s game, Liverpool won both domestic cups but fell narrowly short of their two main objectives, pipped by Manchester City in the Premier League on an eventful last day and Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League.

England’s cricketing year began with another Ashes thumping in Australia but improved significantly thereafter following the appointment of Brendon McCullum as head coach and Ben Stokes as captain and a focus on attacking cricket.

England celebrate winning the T20 World Cup
England celebrate winning the T20 World Cup (PA)

Series victories have followed against South Africa and New Zealand and, historically, in Pakistan, while England defeated Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup, giving them ownership of both major white-ball trophies.

At the Winter Olympics in Beijing, held amid tight Covid restrictions, Britain’s curlers provided the medals, with the men taking silver and Eve Muirhead’s women claiming gold.

Enthusiasm greeted the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, while Britain’s middle and long distance runners showed their prowess on the world stage, with Jake Wightman winning 1500 metres gold at the World Championships and Keely Hodgkinson, Laura Muir and Eilish McColgan all having strong seasons.