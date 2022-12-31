Antonio Conte: No concerns over Eric Dier but may rest him against Aston Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Antonio Conte: No concerns over Eric Dier but may rest him against Aston Villa

By Press Association
December 31, 2022, 10:02 am
Eric Dier was excellent for Tottenham during the opening months of the season but has struggled for consistency recently (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Eric Dier was excellent for Tottenham during the opening months of the season but has struggled for consistency recently (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Antonio Conte has brushed off concerns over the form of Tottenham defender Eric Dier but may still rest him for Sunday’s visit of Aston Villa.

Dier struggled during Monday’s 2-2 draw at Brentford and was partly at fault for the hosts’ second goal.

It was his 22nd start of the campaign for Spurs with the centre-back only once left out of the starting line-up by Conte this term.

Tottenham's Eric Dier in action
Tottenham’s Eric Dier struggled during the Boxing Day draw at Brentford (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

While his impressive early-season form led to his England recall, Dier’s recent displays have become more inconsistent and despite retaining the backing of his manager, he could be rotated for the New Year’s Day clash.

Asked about Dier, Conte said: “I was a player, I know there are many reasons when you are struggling with something.

“You are not 100 per cent physically or mentally. You are a bit tired, but this is normal, especially if you want to play at a high level.

“Honestly, I’m not worried because I know Eric’s capacity and what Eric can do with us.

“It can be that you have a period where you have to recover mental or physical energy – but I am not worried.

“I have the other defenders that also give me the possibility to make rotations, if I see situations where I need to make rotations.”

With World Cup winner Cristian Romero expected to slot into the right side of Spurs’ back three, Conte could move Clement Lenglet into the middle and recall Ben Davies on the left if he decides to give Dier a rest.

Lenglet was one of several Tottenham players who remained at Hotspur Way during the World Cup.

Conte namechecked a handful of younger players on Friday that had caught his eye during the recent weeks in Japhet Tanganga, Pape Sarr, Oliver Skipp, Bryan Gil and Harvey White.

Tottenham's Clement Lenglet in action
Conte could move Clement Lenglet (pictured) into the middle (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The aforementioned quintet could be part of the matchday squad on Sunday where Spurs will aim to begin 2023 with a victory.

When Conte was quizzed about his reflections on the past 12 months at Tottenham, he talked up their achievement of qualifying for the Champions League last season and conceded the race for the top four this time around could be even tougher.

He said: “For sure, I think to finish in the top four was a really big achievement for us. I think many, many people undervalued this achievement.

“Now arrives the difficulty for us. In this moment (Manchester) United, Chelsea and Liverpool are not in the top four. You are finding other teams. Arsenal are showing to be a really strong team.

“Then there is City and Newcastle is another club that is growing year by year to become a title contender, a real danger for the Premier League title. For top four, (there are) other clubs also like Aston Villa.

“I think it will be very, very difficult for this reason. We have to know this.

“I’m trying to push my players to understand that this season will much more difficult than last season. That we have to try to continue to improve, to push ourselves.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
A monument to Moray: Yvonne Findlay's new book is a love letter to Lossiemouth's…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game

Most Commented