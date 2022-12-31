Ellen White honoured to end ‘crazy’ year with more good news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ellen White honoured to end ‘crazy’ year with more good news

By Press Association
December 31, 2022, 11:44 am
England Euro 2022 winner Ellen White has been made an MBE (Danny Lawson/PA)
England Euro 2022 winner Ellen White has been made an MBE (Danny Lawson/PA)

England women’s record goalscorer Ellen White said she was both lucky and honoured to end a “crazy” year by becoming an MBE.

White, who scored 52 goals in 113 England appearances, retired as a player in August after helping the Lionesses to Euro 2022 glory and announced she was pregnant earlier this month.

The 33-year-old former Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City striker told the PA news agency: “It’s been a crazy year to be honest.

“We obviously had an incredible summer with the Euros and then to announce my retirement, then announcing me and my husband were going to have a baby and then to top it all off, ending the year with an MBE.

“So it’s been an incredible year and I feel really lucky and honoured.”

England captain Leah Williamson was made an OBE while White’s other team-mates Lucy Bronze and Beth Mead also became MBEs.

Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman was also made a CBE on the Overseas List.

White said: “To be alongside Lucy, Beth and Leah in that sense and Sarina as well. I feel incredibly honoured.

England women's record scorer White notched 52 goals in 113 appearances
England women’s record scorer White notched 52 goals in 113 appearances (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I would have snapped your hand off if someone had told me going into the Euros that the year would end this way. To receive the recognition of an MBE is such an honour.”

Chairman of the honours sport committee, Sir Hugh Robertson, has defended the decision not to recognise more members of the England squad.

He said the committee had stuck “to the principle of the honours, which is to recognise excellence and to recognise extraordinary contributions.”

White said: “If the awards were just based on the Euros you would hope that all 23 would be recognised.

“But I can only speak personally and I believe it’s for my whole career and the service, the football throughout my career.

“I don’t feel the Lionesses have gone unnoticed. The whole country got behind them and I feel the whole team has been recognised for what we achieved.”

White, now preparing for motherhood, said she had no aspirations to take up coaching.

“It’s going to be a crazy 2023 for me and my husband, but I want to stay involved in the game,” she said. “I want to continue to help grow the game and hopefully have some impact at grassroots level as well.

England have gone 26 games without defeat under head coach Sarina Wiegman
England have gone 26 games without defeat under head coach Sarina Wiegman (Nick Potts/PA)

“I put in my statement when I retired that I want to see a lot more opportunities and accessibility for young people within football.

“Then maybe punditry, co-comms, that kind of thing as well. It’s been really exciting for me since I’ve retired, it’s been really fun and hopefully more opportunities in the new year as well.”

England have followed up their Euros triumph by finishing the year unbeaten, extending their run without defeat under Wiegman to 26 matches.

They are genuine contenders for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and White is optimistic they can become a dominant force.

She added: “Winning the Euros has given us that sense of a winning mentality. We said for so many years we wanted to win something, but we never did actually achieve anything.

“We’re on a great path. It’s not easy to achieve what Germany and the USA have, but we’re on the right path to potentially achieve something really special. I think it’s going to be a really great summer for the girls coming up.”

