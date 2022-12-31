Eddie Howe tells Newcastle to retain perspective following frustrating stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eddie Howe tells Newcastle to retain perspective following frustrating stalemate

By Press Association
December 31, 2022, 7:08 pm
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe endured a frustrating afternoon as Leeds battled their way to a point at St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe endured a frustrating afternoon as Leeds battled their way to a point at St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has urged his players not to lose perspective after their hopes of a seventh successive Premier League win were thwarted by Leeds.

The high-flying Magpies were forced to a settle for a point from a 0-0 draw at a rain-soaked St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon, but still end 2022 sitting in third place in the table.

Asked if it was important to maintain perspective after a remarkable 12 months for a club which a year ago was entrenched in a relegation battle, head coach Howe said: “I think it is.

“It’s important the players keep that perspective as well, because there’s absolutely no need for any negativity internally from me to the players, from the players to each other.

“They’ve given everything today, tough conditions, tough opponent. We’ve created the chances and sometimes football works that way, you just can’t for whatever reason…

“When you’re free-flowing – and we have been previously – suddenly one week you look like you can’t score.

“The most important thing is we didn’t lose the game in trying to chase it and trying to win it and the players’ commitment was there for everyone to see.”

It was Newcastle’s misfortune that the best of the chances they did create fell to defenders, with Fabian Schar passing up no fewer three promising opportunities and Dan Burn missing his kick with the goal at his mercy.

Howe, who revealed full-back Matt Targett is facing a spell on the sidelines with a heel injury, said: “I thought all that was missing was the finish today. We created a number of opportunities, but it wasn’t to be.”

Opposite number Jesse Marsch was delighted with the resilience shown by his players on a day when they might have emerged victorious had Nick Pope not clawed away Rodrigo’s second-half effort.

Marsch said: “I think the point is valuable, but even more valuable is the clean sheet, for us. They have been, since I’ve been here, not easy to come by.

“We felt going into the World Cup break and coming then out of the pause that we had that we gave goals away too cheaply and we really wanted to try to do better with that.

“We talked about both the tactics of what that would mean and then also the mentality to do whatever it takes to defend your own goal.

“The first half, for me, I thought we played very well. We were in the game, we were managing to find a few chances, and then second half they decided to play very direct to then try to pick up some set-pieces and put balls in our box, and then it becomes about momentum and energy and bending, but not breaking.

“In general, I thought we did that really well.”

