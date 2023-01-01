We know what we have to do to climb up the table: Ross County boss Malky Mackay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We know what we have to do to climb up the table: Ross County boss Malky Mackay

By Press Association
January 1, 2023, 9:03 am
Malky Mackay’s side are looking to get off the bottom of the table (Steve Welsh/PA)
Malky Mackay's side are looking to get off the bottom of the table (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay stressed his players know what is needed after slumping to the bottom of the cinch Premiership.

County were overtaken by Dundee United last Wednesday following a 3-0 defeat at Tannadice.

It was a fourth consecutive loss for Mackay’s men but they won the previous two and there is no panic in Dingwall.

County were in the same position for much of the early months of last season before starting a climb up the table in mid-December which ended with a top-six finish.

Mackay said: “We are not in a false position, we are where we should be because that’s where the points look at it. But if we hadn’t been creating chances I would be more worried.

“We are actually defending reasonably well and creating chances. Against Rangers we had the best two chances of the game. Against United, Owura (Edwards) was one on one, it doesn’t get any better than that, and we hit the post and had a goal chalked off.

“We have just to keep having that belief. We have been here before so there are no wild histrionics about being down there. We have been here before and we know the cause we have to pull together for.

“I feel we are as good as four or five other teams in this division and on any given day we have shown that.”

Aberdeen have also lost four in a row and Dons manager Jim Goodwin is under pressure to deliver three points at Pittodrie.

Mackay said: “It’s another tough one for us but they all are. There’s not a team in this division that I don’t respect highly.

“It’s a really tough league, we knew at the start of the season that it was going to be the toughest Premiership, probably ever.

“We go into it with the greatest respect for Aberdeen but at the same time knowing that, on any given day, we have been as good as anybody in the division, outwith the top couple.”

