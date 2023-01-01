Rocky Bushiri grateful to Hibernian for reviving his career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rocky Bushiri grateful to Hibernian for reviving his career

By Press Association
January 1, 2023, 9:03 am Updated: January 1, 2023, 9:04 am
Rocky Bushiri is relishing Monday’s trip to Hearts (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rocky Bushiri is relishing Monday’s trip to Hearts (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rocky Bushiri feels his first year at Hibernian has helped revive his career after an injury-hit spell at Norwich.

The 23-year-old moved to Easter Road on loan from the Canaries last January and then made the move permanent in the summer.

The former Belgium Under-21 centre-back struggled for form in the early part of 2022 but appears to have established himself as a first-choice under manager Lee Johnson this term.

“I came from an injury to Hibs, and Hibs have given me the opportunity to play professional football again,” he said, reflecting on his move to the cinch Premiership club. “I’m grateful for that.

“It was a difficult start for myself (at Hibs) but with time and coaching, I have improved and I am slowly getting back to my level. I feel like I am kicking on as a centre-back. I struggled with injuries at Norwich but now I am fully fit and improving.”

Hibs are on a run of eight defeats in their last 10 games as they prepare for Monday’s Edinburgh derby away to Hearts, but Bushiri is adamant his team do not have a losing mentality.

“It’s been hard, but we are not losers,” he said. “Nobody likes to lose games. We want to do better. Football doesn’t give you time to think about things too much, you need to go again. The next game is another opportunity and we are going into a new year so it’s a chance to refresh.

“We are working hard here. Everybody is concerned about the situation of losing games and everybody is working hard to do better and give the fans something back.”

Hibs have not won any of their last seven meetings with Hearts but Bushiri believes Monday’s trip to Tynecastle represents a chance for his team to improve the mood among their supporters.

“It’s one of the most important games of the season for Hibs,” he said. “When you sign for Hibs, you know the responsibilities about the derbies. It is exciting. I love games like this.

“It’s going to be tough, toxic, everything. A derby is purely about your heart and your mentality.

“You can’t compare the feeling of other games to going into a derby. It’s about fighting. We know our fans will be there for us so we need to use that energy throughout the game.

“Derbies are not about where each team is in the table, derbies are different. We will give everything. If we can win away to Hearts it will give us a boost because it is early in the new year and it is a new start.”

