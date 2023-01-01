Manuel Akanji backs Man City to quickly move on from ‘one of those games’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Manuel Akanji backs Man City to quickly move on from ‘one of those games’

By Press Association
January 1, 2023, 11:54 am
Manchester City had a frustrating day against Everton (Tim Goode/PA)
Manchester City had a frustrating day against Everton (Tim Goode/PA)

Manuel Akanji feels Manchester City have to quickly look forward after “one of those games” against Everton on Saturday.

The champions lost ground in the title race as they were held to a 1-1 draw by the battling Toffees in a feisty final match of 2022 at the Etihad Stadium.

The result left them seven points behind leaders Arsenal but, with an intense schedule in the coming weeks, Akanji does not want to dwell on one frustrating afternoon.

Manuel Akanji
Manuel Akanji is looking forward after the frustration of being held by Everton (Tim Goode/PA)

The Switzerland defender said: “We tried to score a winning goal. We had some opportunities but they didn’t want to go in. We tried until the last seconds but it was one of those games.

“We gave the opponent one opportunity – I think it was their only shot on target – and they scored.

“But we got one point. We try to keep putting pressure on Arsenal.

“It is still a long season. We have still got so many games to play. It is a busy January we’ve got now, and we’ll try to win all of our next games and we’ll see how it’s going to be.”

City face back-to-back games against Chelsea in the Premier League and FA Cup on Thursday and Sunday respectively.

They also have a Manchester derby, two games against Tottenham and a Carabao Cup quarter-final at Southampton – with the prospect of more fixtures in that competition – in the next month, as well as a home clash with Wolves.

Saturday’s setback came after the prolific Erling Haaland had put City ahead with his 27th goal of the season in the first half.

Demarai Gray levelled with a stunning strike just after the hour and, from then on, Everton’s plan to continually break up play and disrupt City’s flow while defending doggedly worked perfectly for them.

City’s rhythm also never recovered from a long stoppage while one of the assistant referees had his headset repaired.

“It wasn’t easy,” said Akanji. “We had to stop for five or six minutes because the microphone was broken, then after every duel an Everton player lay on the floor for, like, two minutes.

“Eleven minutes (added time) in the end wasn’t enough because we had to wait for such a long time but we still played good.”

For Everton, a point represented an excellent result, ending a run of three successive defeats that plunged them towards the relegation zone and piled pressure on manager Frank Lampard.

Defender Ben Godfrey, who was involved in a running battle with Haaland, felt the performance set a new standard for the team.

He said: “I think we showed our character. We’ve always had team spirit but the Boxing Day result was upsetting.

“It highlights our character to have such a disappointing result then come to a place like City and get a result.

“That’s the standard. It feels good to get a point.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds desperately needs his side to defeat Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Crunch time for Caley Thistle heading into the new year
Michael Bardill at his home in Insch, after water flooded through the ceiling. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling

Most Commented