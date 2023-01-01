Former Celtic, St Mirren and Scotland striker Frank McGarvey dies aged 66

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tributes have been paid to former Celtic and St Mirren striker Frank McGarvey, who has died at the age of 66.

McGarvey, who also played for Queen of the South and Clyde and won seven caps for Scotland, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year.

Celtic said in a statement: “Everyone at Celtic is extremely saddened to hear of the death of former striker Frank McGarvey, who passed away earlier this morning at the age of 66.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic are with Frank’s family at this extremely sad time.”

McGarvey opened up about his battle with “sneaky” pancreatic cancer after making an appearance on the Parkhead pitch before the Hoops’ game against Hibernian last month.

“I was at Celtic Park to see the Hibs game and when I walked out and the fans sang ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, that made me so determined to fight on,” McGarvey said.

McGarvey made 341 appearances and scored 102 goals over two spells with St Mirren, and spent five glittering years with Celtic in the early 1980s during which he won two league titles, two Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

After returning to the Buddies, he went on to become player-manager of Queen of the South before finishing his senior career at Clyde, where he won a second division title.

In a statement, St Mirren said they were “deeply saddened” by the news of McGarvey’s death and added that he would be “forever remembered” at the club.