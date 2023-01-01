Plymouth go seven points clear at League One summit with victory over MK Dons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plymouth moved seven points clear at the top of League One with a hard-fought 3-1 win over resilient MK Dons.

Argyle opened the scoring when central defender James Wilson volleyed home Morgan Whittaker’s free-kick after just four minutes.

The home side missed three opportunities to increase their lead before the visitors deservedly levelled through Nathan Holland’s shot, the ball having fallen invitingly to him after Dan Scarr blocked a 19th-minute Henry Lawrence effort.

MK Dons’ hopes of staying level were dashed in the 37th minute by Plymouth’s best passing move of the game, finished when striker Niall Ennis fired past Jamie Cumming.

Whittaker – provider for both Argyle goals – then put the greens 3-1 up in the 53rd minute with a superb strike.

Striker Ryan Hardie – on as a half-time replacement for Ennis – teed up Whittaker, whose accurate shot pinged in off the inside of the post.

Dons still countered and Bradley Johnson was unlucky with a thumping attempt from outside the box which flew just wide.