Jake Bidwell scores first Coventry goal in home draw with Bristol City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jake Bidwell scores first Coventry goal in home draw with Bristol City

By Press Association
January 1, 2023, 5:06 pm
Jake Bidwell scores Coventry’s goal in the home draw with Bristol City (Nigel French/PA)
Jake Bidwell scores Coventry’s goal in the home draw with Bristol City (Nigel French/PA)

Jake Bidwell’s first Coventry goal earned the Sky Blues a 1-1 draw with Bristol City at the CBS Arena.

The defender joined Coventry from Swansea in January 2022 and was on hand to nod in after Max O’Leary clawed his initial effort off the line.

Antoine Semenyo scored an equaliser for Bristol City just before the half-hour mark but the draw leaves Nigel Pearson’s men with just one win in 10 Sky Bet Championship matches.

Kasey Palmer was greeted by boos by the away support after leaving the Robins in the summer but almost made his former club pay inside the first three minutes when his clever reverse pass picked out Martyn Waghorn.

The striker had returned to the starting XI for the first time since October, but his effort was well saved by O’Leary.

However, the Sky Blues opened the scoring after 12 minutes through Bidwell’s first goal since October 2021.

A neat one-two between Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres sent the former to the by-line and his low cross was met by Bidwell, whose first effort was clawed away by O’Leary before the former Brentford full-back nodded the rebound in from close range.

Only Reading had conceded more goals away from home than Bristol City before their trip to the West Midlands, whilst only three sides had scored more on the road.

They went in search of their leveller and were in luck on 28 minutes, when Nahki Wells’ shot rebounded off Jonathan Panzo and Alex Scott before Semenyo was in the right spot to place his left-footed effort into the bottom corner.

Buoyed by their leveller, Pearson’s men went in search of a second as they pressed Coventry high up the pitch, forcing both Panzo and Callum Doyle into giving the ball away in dangerous areas.

Top scorer Gyokeres had proven deadly inside opposition boxes this season, notching 12 times in the process, but it was his brilliant defending that prevented a second goal for the visitors as he diverted Kal Naismith’s acrobatic effort over the crossbar.

Coventry, who extended their unbeaten home run to seven games with a second draw in succession, came out stronger after the break and Palmer fed Waghorn once again, but the forward dragged his effort past the post.

O’Leary had to be alert again to deny Gyokeres as he rushed out to stop the Swede lifting his effort over him to take the lead.

Andi Weimann could also have given Bristol City all three points, but he failed to bundle over the line inside the six-yard box and was booked in trying to hand the Robins a first win of 2023 by punching the ball over the line.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game

Editor's Picks

Most Commented