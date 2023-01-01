Jensen Weir on target as five-star Morecambe put Burton to the sword

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morecambe moved off the bottom of Sky Bet League One with a second successive victory as Derek Adams’s side crushed Burton at the Mazuma Stadium.

The Shrimps took the lead in the 32nd minute. A long ball forward caught out the Burton defence and although Cole Stockton’s original shot was blocked, the ball fell neatly for Kieran Phillips to poke the ball home from close range.

The visitors hit back with skipper John Brayford unlucky to see a dipping volley from the edge hit the top of the crossbar.

And to make matters worse for the Brewers the Shrimps added a second in first-half stoppage time when another long ball caught Burton out and Jensen Weir side-footed Ben Garratt’s clearance into the empty net.

The Shrimps added a third through half-time substitute Caleb Watts in the 51st minute with a close-range finish.

Three minutes later Morecambe scored a fourth as Phillips broke free of the Burton defence again and beat Garratt with a neat finish.

Watts added a second and Morecambe’s fifth with a neat low finish past the stranded Garratt after another quick breakaway.