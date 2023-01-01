Charlie Colkett stunner sinks Tranmere to end Crewe’s three-game losing run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Colkett’s stunning strike secured Crewe a 1-0 win over Tranmere to end a run of three defeats for the Railwaymen.

Rovers were on top until Colkett’s 34th-minute strike, with Kieron Morris thwarted by Arthur Okonkwo who turned around the midfielder’s powerful 20-yard drive. Elliott Nevitt prodded wide at the near post after Kane Hemmings pulled the ball back from the by-line.

Crewe’s response saw Regan Griffiths unleash a deflected effort which flew just over.

But Hemmings went close with a first-time effort which looped over via a deflection at the end of a surging run by Ethan Bristow.

Yet, against the run of play, Crewe took the lead in spectacular fashion with Colkett picking the ball up wide of the box and despatching it over Ross Doohan into the far corner for his first goal for the Cheshire side.

After the restart, Doohan’s wayward punch allowed Griffiths the chance to loft an ambitious volley onto the roof of the net. At the other end, Crewe were standing firm when they scrambled clear Tom Davies’ far-post header as it flew across the six-yard box.

After dominating the first half, Rovers struggled to impose themselves and substitute Joel Mumbongo wasted a gilt-edged chance when thumping a close-range header over from Josh Dacres-Cogley’s cross.

Joel Tabiner and Bassala Sambou wasted good chances to seal Crewe’s win, but the Railwaymen held on for what was Lee Bell’s first success since he was confirmed as the club’s permanent manager.