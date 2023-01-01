Lewis Wing scores twice as Wycombe win at fellow play-off hopefuls Peterborough

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wycombe began the new year with a bang as they demolished Peterborough 3-0 in a clash between two League One play-off contenders.

A spectacular double from Lewis Wing helped Wanderers climb back into the top six with defender Ryan Tafazolli also on target against his former club.

Wing broke the deadlock in the 15th minute with a fabulous free-kick before Tafazolli was left unmarked to nod in a Jordan Obita corner from point-blank range in the

67th minute to double the visitors’ lead.

The second Wycombe goal arrived only moments after Posh saw penalty appeals ignored by referee Samuel Barrott as Tafazolli appeared to pull back substitute Ephron Mason-Clark.

Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris also had a spot-kick claim turned down before star Wycombe man Wing struck again with a quarter of an hour remaining with a terrific

curling finish after being picked out by a Garath McCleary cut-back.

The hosts’ misery continued late on as Jack Taylor blasted against a post from long range and Ricky-Jade Jones could not force home from the follow-up as Tafazolli cleared off the line.