Charlton beat 10-man Portsmouth to end winless League One streak

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Scott Fraser and an own goal ended Charlton’s winless League One streak as they beat 10-man Portsmouth 3-1.

Neither Pompey nor Charlton had won in the league since October 22 going into this fixture.

Crystal Palace loanee Rak-Sakyi gave the Addicks a 23rd-minute lead after bundling through the penalty area, sitting defender Sean Raggett down and firing in his sixth goal of the season.

Connor Ogilvie equalised in first-half stoppage time with a hooked finish from a knock-down.

But the Addicks re-took the lead three minutes into the second half as Raggett gave the ball away to Fraser, who steamed through before producing an angled finish.

Marlon Pack was sent off in the 69th minute for a pair of niggling fouls on Fraser and Albie Morgan – the midfielder had also been dismissed in the reverse fixture.

Fraser also struck the underside of the bar with a free-kick before a George Dobson shot rebounded back off Owen Dale to make it three, as Charlton made it 10 wins in their last 11 trips to Fratton Park.