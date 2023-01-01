Sutton end AFC Wimbledon’s long unbeaten run to earn derby bragging rights

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

AFC Wimbledon suffered their first League Two defeat in 11 games after a 2-1 loss to Sutton in a pulsating local derby.

It was Matt Gray’s side’s third win over the festive period as Will Randall and Omar Bugiel scored either side of Josh Davison’s equaliser at Gander Green Lane, taking Sutton three points off the play-off spots.

The hosts started on the front foot with Wimbledon goalkeeper Nik Tzanev forced into an instinctive stop from Craig Eastmond.

They asserted their dominance as Randall opened the scoring with his sixth goal of the season in the 13th minute as he cut in from the left and hit a low shot in off the far past.

Randall and Bugiel both missed good chances to extend the lead.

Those missed opportunities proved costly as the Dons, whose last league defeat came when the two sides met at Plough Lane in October, levelled through Davison’s finish on the turn five minutes before half-time.

Sutton stormed out of the blocks again after the break and Tzanev did well to deny Randall before Joe Kizzi headed over from close range.

But the pressure told as poacher Bugiel followed in to tap home after Tzanev had beaten away Alistair Smith’s shot.

Only a superb save by Jack Rose denied Kyle Hudlin an immediate leveller.

Sutton substitute Harry Beautyman had an effort cleared off the line right at the end.