Kyle Hurst scores winner as Doncaster hold on to secure victory over Carlisle

Doncaster denied Carlisle a perfect festive run as they ran out 2-1 winners to move a point off Sky Bet League Two’s top seven.

Carlisle had collected two wins over the previous week but were decidedly second best as Rovers claimed a second home victory in three days.

Doncaster got off to a superb start as James Maxwell pounced on a poor touch from Joel Senior and smashed in a low strike from a tight angle after just five minutes.

Ben Close struck the crossbar as he attempted to chip Carlisle goalkeeper Tomas Holy midway through the first half.

It took Carlisle until the final 10 minutes of the half to muster a threat to the Rovers goal, with Owen Moxon striking the outside of the post after a turn in the box.

Kyle Hurst should have doubled their advantage after pouncing on a parry from Holy but put his follow-up over the bar.

But Hurst did find the second on 67 minutes as he slammed home a George Miller cross from 10 yards.

Kristian Dennis pulled a goal back for Carlisle in the 87th minute but they could not find a leveller.