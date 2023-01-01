Woking kick off 2023 with big win over Aldershot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rhys Browne scored twice as Woking continued their Vanarama National League promotion push with a thumping 4-1 derby win over Aldershot.

The Antigua and Barbuda forward lobbed the high-flying Cardinals ahead inside two minutes at Laithwaite Community Stadium.

Inih Effiong levelled for the Shots with a neat 40th-minute finish but Browne restored the hosts’ advantage by firing high into the net from the penalty spot deep into first-half added time to claim his 13th league goal of the season.

Quickfire second-half goals sealed the three points for fourth-placed Woking, with Jim Kellerman’s near-post finish followed two minutes later by a strike from Padraig Amond.

The home side, who won 2-1 at Aldershot on Boxing Day, finished the game with 10 men after midfielder Jermaine Anderson was shown a straight red card for a two-footed lunge 15 minutes from time.