Yeovil boost survival bid with late salvo to beat Torquay at Huish Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Yeovil boosted their Vanarama National League survival hopes after a pair of late goals secured a 2-0 success over fellow strugglers Torquay.

Matty Worthington broke the deadlock with just 10 minutes remaining at Huish Park, converting at the far post following fine work from Andrew Oluwabori.

Mark Cooper’s men sealed the three points four minutes into added time when Grimsby loanee Jordan Maguire-Drew dinked over Gulls goalkeeper Mark Halstead.

Victory for the 18th-placed hosts moves them six points clear of the relegation zone, while second-bottom Torquay are two points from safety.