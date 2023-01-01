Chesterfield come from behind to beat bottom-of-the-table Scunthorpe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chesterfield moved to within four points of second-placed Wrexham with a comfortable 4-1 win over bottom-side Scunthorpe despite having to come from behind.

The visitors took the lead in the 20th minute when Cameron Wilson followed up to score after Alfie Beestin’s shot was parried by goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons.

However, the Spireites were level within seven minutes thanks to Armando Dobra’s half-volley.

Akwasi Asante’s fifth of the season in first-half added time, after scoring with a shot on the turn, put them ahead.

But the hosts had to wait until the final 10 minutes to make things safe through Jeff King’s brilliant free-kick and Kabongo Tshimanga’s goal after running through onto a ball over the top.