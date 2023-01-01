Quick-fire Eastleigh deliver dominant first-half display to demolish Dorking

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two goals in the opening two minutes set the tone for a memorable first-half performance as Eastleigh ran out 4-0 winners over Dorking.

The match was barely 20 seconds old when Alfie Lloyd latched onto a ball forward to dink a shot over Dan Lincoln.

A minute later, the hosts doubled their lead when Charlie Carter’s shot from the edge of the penalty area went in off the post.

Carter hit the upright again after 12 minutes following a good run at the Dorking defence but the third arrived seconds later when Lloyd crossed for Carter to head home.

Four minutes before the break Lloyd grabbed his second with a stooping header at the far post.