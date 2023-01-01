Simon Weaver confident Harrogate have ammunition to avoid relegation fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Simon Weaver confident Harrogate have ammunition to avoid relegation fight

By Press Association
January 1, 2023, 6:10 pm
Harrogate boss Simon Weaver believes his side have the firepower to remain out of danger in League Two (John Walton/PA)
Harrogate boss Simon Weaver believes his side have the firepower to remain out of danger in League Two (John Walton/PA)

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver believes his side have the firepower to remain out of danger in League Two.

Town played out a 3-3 draw at Hartlepool and, with Luke Armstrong and Sam Folarin causing problems throughout, Weaver is sure they have enough to attack the second half of the season and maintain some healthy distance away from the bottom two.

The visitors took the lead through Alex Pattison and twice in the second half pegged Pools back through Folarin and a fine strike from George Thomson.

Josh Umerah had pulled Hartlepool level just before half-time with Mo Sylla and Mark Shelton putting them ahead before both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Weaver said: “This team is full of goals but we must defend better and keep it tight at the back.

“The second goal was superb with the pace and strength of Sam and the guile of Luke. We must be more solid and we had enough bodies to deal with situations.

“Going forward we look a threat with the way we are playing.

“We work hard on our attacking but we are trying to get the best out of forward players – pace, strength and I didn’t think they could handle us and we should have scored more. There should be enough to win the game.”

He added: “We had gilt-edged chances to put the game to bed and we conceded too softly.

“I felt we defended solidly all over the park for 43 minutes and then conceded from just a flick-on off a throw. We let them get back level when we were looking to add to the scoreline.”

Hartlepool boss Keith Curle is keen to boost his squad after sending out a makeshift back four.

He said: “This was a point gained for us and it was a very committed performance from both teams.

“Both teams know where they are in the division but they are above us and both teams went out to attack and six goals in a bottom-of-the-table clash shows the mentality.

“We start well and were actually on the front foot, then we conceded early. It was a warning they possess pace.

“We scored at a great time before the break but the lesson has to be learned that they are a threat up front – and we allowed them through the middle of us again.

“We need to learn quicker but the back four was slightly dismantled.”

