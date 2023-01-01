Bradford boss Mark Hughes hails matchwinner Abo Eisa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bradford boss Mark Hughes hails matchwinner Abo Eisa

By Press Association
January 1, 2023, 6:12 pm
Mark Hughes was happy with super-sub Abo Eisa (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Mark Hughes was happy with super-sub Abo Eisa (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Mark Hughes paid tribute to matchwinner Abo Eisa as Bradford edged past promotion rivals Salford in a five-goal thriller at Valley Parade.

The Bantams claimed their second home win in four days to move up to fifth in Sky Bet League Two.

Eisa headed the winner after Conor McAleny had twice equalised for the Ammies.

It was Eisa’s first touch of the ball after coming off the bench – as it was for fellow substitute Andy Cook who set him up.

Hughes said: “He’s a great player and a great kid who has had a really difficult time with injuries.

“Touch wood he looks to be over them and is playing at full pace again and scoring in front of the Kop is a great moment. He got a round of applause from the lads when he came in as well.

“When guys aren’t on the pitch they are still engaged in the game, making a note of things and watching intently.

“When they get the call to go on, they are ready to make an impact because they’ve seen what has happened and what’s required.

“We talked at length about the need to make Valley Parade a fortress and I can see signs of that now. This huge crowd can be a real advantage and they got us over the line.”

Bradford went in front when Salford defender Theo Vassell was credited with the final touch as he jumped for a header with Vadaine Oliver.

McAleny volleyed Salford level five minutes later – only for Oliver to restore Bradford’s lead before the half hour.

Richie Smallwood struck a post for Bradford before Salford equalised again with a thumping strike from McAleny.

Eisa headed the decisive goal less than a minute after replacing Levi Sutton after Cook flicked on Brad Halliday’s free-kick.

Odin Bailey hit a post as Salford launched a late flurry but they could not find a third equaliser.

Manager Neil Wood said: “It was a tough one to take but I thought it was all us for the last 25 minutes. We were the team most likely to get something.

“I thought the first goal was poor to concede but we came back.

“Then they scored again, which was down to us, but when we equalised at 2-2 I thought we would kick on in the game.

“If we just kept the ball and showed some composure and switched the play, we knew the wide areas were going to hurt them.

“That’s what made it even more disappointing to concede the third. We felt it was a really soft goal.

“Our organisation was wrong and you know Cook is a massive threat. Nine times out of 10 they are going to look for him with the delivery.”

