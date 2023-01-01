Bromley and Southend settle for goalless draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bromley extended their unbeaten run to five National League matches but had to settle for a goalless draw at home to play-off rivals Southend.

The Kent side’s narrow victory in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day had put their sixth-placed opponents within reach but they missed the opportunity to leapfrog their rivals.

Southend had the better of the first half with Jack Bridge squandering a chance inside the opening two minutes and Harry Cardwell’s appeals for a penalty being waved away.

Bromley improved after the break and Jude Arthurs was denied by a fingertip save from Blondy Nna Noukeu, while Chris Wreh and Cav Miley had chances to nick Southend a victory late on.