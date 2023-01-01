Matt Gray in buoyant mood after Sutton’s ‘best performance of the season’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Matt Gray could not have asked for a better festive period for Sutton after a 2-1 victory over neighbours AFC Wimbledon at Gander Green Lane.

The U’s capped off a fine week with three wins from as many games and now sit only three points off the League Two play-off positions after just one defeat in their last seven.

Will Randall opened the scoring in the 13th minute before Josh Davison’s equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

But Omar Bugiel pounced with 20 minutes to go to end the Dons’ brilliant 10-game unbeaten run in the league, which started after they lost at home to Sutton in October.

“I’m really pleased and it’s something I knew was possible at the start of the week,” said Gray.

“We started it with three points at Crawley and ground one out on Thursday night against Gillingham and I thought we were excellent today.

“We were outstanding, especially in that first half an hour, to get that nine out of nine.

“It was definitely our best performance of the season so far. It’s been so stop-start for us.

“To be sitting here now at the turn of the year on 35 points after the difficulties we’ve been through shows the great character we’ve got in the squad.

“It was frustrating we didn’t have the game out of sight in the first 30 minutes. We gave away a silly free-kick and it allowed them back into the game.

“We did everything right, some great football, some great movement and unfortunately we couldn’t capitalise with more goals in the first half.

“We defended everything well and it was a shame we couldn’t make it more up the other end.

“But it’s a brilliant three points for us and I’m really pleased with the week or so we’ve had.”

Dons boss Johnnie Jackson admitted his side were unrecognisable in the first half as their impressive unbeaten streak came to a bitter end at their local rivals.

And the former Charlton boss suggested the schedule played its part after a third game in a week.

He reflected: “We weren’t at our best today to be honest. I thought we were poor first half. We just didn’t show up and for the first half hour we looked off it and a bit leggy.

“We were just a yard short I thought. We weren’t the team I’ve seen in the previous 10 league games really and it’s disappointing.

“It’s disappointing it took us that long to get going. Perhaps it’s the tough schedule and maybe it’s a game too many in the legs.

“I didn’t recognise that first 30 minutes. We haven’t got the biggest of squads and that’s where we’re at.

“I’ve had to lean on a group of 13 or 14 players really to get us through. Perhaps that showed a little bit today.

“Ayoub Assal is ill and was a big miss. He went in from training yesterday because he was under the weather and worsened overnight. He wasn’t well enough to be involved.”