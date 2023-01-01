‘All the criticism is fair’ – Danny Cowley after Portsmouth’s defeat to Charlton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Danny Cowley admitted criticism from Portsmouth fans was fair after Pompey’s winless league run extended to nine matches with a 3-1 defeat to Charlton.

Supporters chanted “we want Cowley out” and “sacked in the morning” at their beleaguered manager after seeing Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Scott Fraser net before Owen Dale put through his own net.

The south coast side have not won in the league since October 22 and have seen their promotion charge almost completely fizzle out as they dropped to 12th.

“We weren’t good enough today,” said Cowley. “We are bitterly disappointed but ultimately it is my responsibility.

“Of course they [the fans] are disappointed and angry. I understand those emotions and we have to take it on the chin.

“In these moments you have to decide whether you want to become the victim or the fighter. This is your choice and we need to become the latter.

“All the criticism is fair.

“This isn’t about me, it is about the football club. This is a great football club but it has been in the lower league for quite a long time.

“Ultimately they will decide who to blame for that but for me I only answer to myself, and I wasn’t good enough today.

“They are supporters of the club and the club means a lot to them. They have the right to vent their frustrations and voice their opinions.”

Crystal Palace loanee Rak-Sakyi gave the Addicks a 23rd-minute lead after bundling through the penalty area, sitting defender Sean Raggett down and firing in his sixth goal of the season.

Connor Ogilvie equalised in first-half stoppage time, but Fraser pounced on a loose ball to steam through and finish before a late own goal from the unlucky Dale condemned Pompey – who also saw Marlon Pack sent off for two yellow cards – to defeat.

Charlton have now won on 10 of their last 11 visits to Fratton Park and ended a run of three points in their last eight matches.

Manager Dean Holden said: “The supporters needed to see that type of performance from us today.

“We spoke about that before the game and we were excellent with and without the ball. We had a real strong shape to our performance.

“To concede like we did actually gave them a lift as there was going to be plenty of booing around this ground without that goal but it probably allowed us to reset at half-time.

“Too many times this season, we’ve conceded and our heads have dropped so I’m happy.

“We came back out on the front foot and then game management was good and the late goal was a great moment in front of our fans.”