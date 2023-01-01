Forest investigating reports of alleged homophobic chanting during Chelsea match

Nottingham Forest are investigating reports of alleged homophobic chanting by some of their fans during Sunday’s Premier League game against Chelsea.
Chelsea’s official LGBTQ+ supporters group took to Twitter towards the end of the first half to “totally condemn” the chant it said could be heard at the City Ground, during a match which was shown live on Sky Sports.
Forest said in a statement shortly after full-time: “The club are aware of reports concerning chants aimed at Chelsea supporters from a minority of fans this evening and do not condone any type of discriminatory or offensive behaviour. The matter will be investigated.”
Chelsea Pride’s earlier tweet read: “We totally condemn the Chelsea Rent Boy chant that can be heard at the City Ground.
“Time to call this out the game is live on @SkySportsPL This is now classed as a hate crime.”
Forest’s own LGBTQ+ group said it was embarrassed and ashamed by the abuse and apologised on behalf of those responsible.
A post from LGBTQ+ Trickies read: “From all genuine #NFFC fans, please accept our apologies, not only do we hope @NottPolFootball will do their best to take action, we would hope @NFFC release a statement condoning (sic) this and take necessary action.
“We are embarrassed and ashamed.”