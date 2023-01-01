Virgil van Dijk motivated to make most of ‘very crazy’ season with Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Virgil van Dijk motivated to make most of ‘very crazy’ season with Liverpool

By Press Association
January 1, 2023, 10:32 pm
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk believes they can still benefit from a “crazy” season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk believes they can still benefit from a “crazy” season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has not ruled out anything in this “crazy” season as he looks to make up for his World Cup disappointment.

The Netherlands captain said his country’s penalty shootout quarter-final exit at the hands of eventual winners Argentina has fuelled his desire to be successful for his club.

After the Reds’ Carabao Cup defence ended at Manchester City just before Christmas, a fourth successive Premier League victory – over Leicester on Friday – has moved Jurgen Klopp’s previously misfiring side to within six points of third-placed Newcastle with a match in hand.

Argentina’s players provocatively taunt the despondent Dutch after dumping the Netherlands out of the World Cup on penalties
Argentina’s players provocatively taunt the despondent Dutch after dumping the Netherlands out of the World Cup on penalties (Peter Byrne/PA)

They do, however, trail leaders Arsenal by 15 points and while Van Dijk accepts a title charge is not currently in their sights, there is plenty to play for heading into 2023 as the race for Champions League qualification heats up.

And after his disappointment in Qatar, his first major tournament, the Dutchman is determined to improve Liverpool’s fortunes.

“Obviously I had time to reflect. Things were disappointing in the end for us, that is also part of football and I know that,” said Van Dijk, who celebrates his his five-year anniversary at Anfield ahead of the trip to Brentford.

“I’ve lost quite a bit already so it was a tough couple of days but then it was about switching back towards the most important things in life – my wife and kids – so that was the case.

“It fuels me in any way, shape or form because I want to be successful with the Netherlands but it also motivated me here.

“We are quite some points behind Arsenal but the season could be a very crazy one, a very strange one.

“But we have to be realistic and we’re not thinking about the title at the moment.

“We have to focus on the game ahead of us, win games and then we’ll see. I am always motivated, I always want to win and I give everything each and every game.”

Having laboured to victory over Leicester, Liverpool are set to be boosted by the return of midfielder Fabinho, who missed the match to be at the birth of his first child.

New forward Cody Gakpo could technically be involved if the paperwork on his transfer is completed in time but he is more likely to be involved in the FA Cup next weekend.

Klopp has not ruled out further signings now the window is open but it currently appears unlikely and the manager admits they have to raise some cash before more deals can be done.

“I am now here seven years and it is every window is pretty much the same; we talk about these things as though money didn’t play a role,” Klopp said.

“It is never like this. We sign an outstanding player like Cody Gakpo and then you read about the next player.

“We cannot play like Monopoly. Of course we cannot just spend and never could.

“It is a big part of my philosophy, working full of faith and trust with the players we have and not constantly telling them we need another player in the position.

“It is clear that you need real quality in all positions and two teams with the same level that you can rotate but people are surprised when we say we cannot start splashing the cash.

Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp does not expect to move on many fringe players in January (Nick Potts/PA)

“If there is something we can do and that means right player and financial situation, we will do it.”

Asked whether any of his fringe players could be offloaded, he added: “That is a different situation, I don’t know.

“Nobody came to me and asked to leave the club, if that should be the case then I would listen but nobody came yet.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds desperately needs his side to defeat Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Crunch time for Caley Thistle heading into the new year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented