Everton fans planning Goodison protest over ‘incompetent’ management of club

Unhappy Everton fans are planning to stage a sit-in demonstration at Goodison Park next month to protest at their unhappiness with the “incompetent” management of the club.

Frank Lampard’s side ended a run of three successive Premier League defeats with a creditable draw at Manchester City on Saturday but five points from the last nine matches have left the Toffees just a point above the bottom three.

With the club facing the prospect of a second successive relegation battle, having avoided the drop in their penultimate game last season, a fan pressure group is taking action.

Last season the 27 Campaign (a reference to the number of years Everton had gone without a trophy) organised a number of protests and having rebranded as NSNOW (a name taken from the club’s motto Nil Satis Nisi Optimum) they are planning more demonstrations.

The protests are set to begin in the match against Arsenal on February 4, which is Everton’s first at home after the closure of the transfer window and is being televised live.

The group have attempted a walk-out protest in the past – coincidentally against Arsenal in December 2021 – but it was not universally well supported and ironically was at their only victory in the middle of a 15-match winless run.

“We invite you to join us in expressing our discontent with the incompetent management of our beloved football club by the current owner and board of directors,” the group wrote in an open letter to fans.

“For too long our club has fell behind our competitors on and off the pitch.

“We believe that it is time for change and that only by holding those in power accountable can we hope to see our team thrive on the pitch once more.

“Therefore, we will be convening immediately after the final whistle to make our voices heard and demand better leadership for the future of our club.”

The club have undergone considerable evolution behind the scenes since a strategic review started a year ago – which is still ongoing – produced a 120-point plan to be overseen by director of football Kevin Thelwell, appointed in February, with several key positions filled at the academy, medical, coaching and recruitment departments.

But Everton face a crucial month ahead, starting at home to Brighton on Tuesday, with games against fellow strugglers Southampton and West Ham in addition to an FA Cup third-round trip to Manchester United on Friday.

Everton Fans’ Forum, an independent group of supporters who meet regularly with the club, have issued a rallying cry urging those attending Goodison on Tuesday to provide a positive atmosphere.

Barry Williams, vice chair of the supporter network, in an open letter called on fans to: “Bring the noise, the energy, the encouragement, the flags and the banners.

“Let’s make sure the stadium and the noise we generate intimidates the opposition and helps lift our players – just like it did with the victories over Leeds, Newcastle, Chelsea, United and Palace when it mattered most last season.

“While we may not be starting 2023 in the league position we were hoping to be in, there’s one thing that unites every Blue and that is that we all want the best for Everton.

“Thanks to the winter World Cup in Qatar, there are still a lot of games to be played, a lot of the season left to come and therefore an opportunity for us as fans to play a very important role.

“Let’s try and make a difference from the stands, let’s show the players that we are playing our part in our support of them and make Goodison the bear pit we know it can be.”