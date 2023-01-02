Wigan suffer another heavy defeat as Hull’s late flurry secures victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rock-bottom Wigan suffered their third 4-1 defeat in the space of seven days as Hull moved up to 16th place in the Sky Bet Championship with victory at the DW Stadium.

The visitors started well and only a great block from Joe Bennett diverted Alfie Jones’ shot behind for a corner. From the resulting set-piece, Sean McLoughlin sent the ball just wide of the far post.

Another corner from Jean Michael Seri was nodded on by McLoughlin before Oscar Estupinan’s effort went just wide of the right-hand post.

The respite was only temporary, however, with Hull taking the lead in the 15th minute.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh appeared to be tripped by Curtis Tilt as he tried to take delivery of another corner.

Referee Geoff Eltringham allowed play to go on, though, and skipper Jacob Greaves fired home with his left foot.

The rest of the half was virtually exhibition stuff, with Hull playing keep ball and Wigan struggling to get anything going in terms of possession.

Wigan sent on on-loan Everton striker Nathan Broadhead for Callum Lang at the break, and right from the restart the tempo was much better.

Indeed, it was Broadhead who bagged the equaliser on 63 minutes, from a superb inswinging corner from James McClean.

It was all Wigan at this point, as the home side enjoyed their best spell of the game by far.

The Hull defence had to dig in to repel several fine deliveries in from McClean, before Tilt headed Max Power’s cross just over the top.

At the other end, Wigan required Jamie Jones to provide some perfect handling as he collected Cyrus Christie’s fizzing right-wing cross.

Norwegian junior international Thelo Aasgaard and ex-Hull man Josh Magennis appeared off the bench to give Wigan fresh legs.

But, as Wigan looked the more likely side to win it, Hull regained the lead with 12 minutes remaining.

It was an awful goal to concede from Wigan’s point of view, with Tilt inadvertently setting up Estupinan, whose finish went in off Jack Whatmough.

The points were sealed with five minutes to go when substitute Tyler Smith took the ball round Jones and converted into an empty net from a tight angle.

As the home fans filtered away from their seats, Smith grabbed his second goal with virtually the last kick from all of a yard.