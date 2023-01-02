Wigan suffer another heavy defeat as Hull’s late flurry secures victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wigan suffer another heavy defeat as Hull’s late flurry secures victory

By Press Association
January 2, 2023, 5:10 pm
Oscar Estupinan scored Hull’s second goal in their win at Wigan (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Rock-bottom Wigan suffered their third 4-1 defeat in the space of seven days as Hull moved up to 16th place in the Sky Bet Championship with victory at the DW Stadium.

The visitors started well and only a great block from Joe Bennett diverted Alfie Jones’ shot behind for a corner. From the resulting set-piece, Sean McLoughlin sent the ball just wide of the far post.

Another corner from Jean Michael Seri was nodded on by McLoughlin before Oscar Estupinan’s effort went just wide of the right-hand post.

The respite was only temporary, however, with Hull taking the lead in the 15th minute.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh appeared to be tripped by Curtis Tilt as he tried to take delivery of another corner.

Referee Geoff Eltringham allowed play to go on, though, and skipper Jacob Greaves fired home with his left foot.

The rest of the half was virtually exhibition stuff, with Hull playing keep ball and Wigan struggling to get anything going in terms of possession.

Wigan sent on on-loan Everton striker Nathan Broadhead for Callum Lang at the break, and right from the restart the tempo was much better.

Indeed, it was Broadhead who bagged the equaliser on 63 minutes, from a superb inswinging corner from James McClean.

It was all Wigan at this point, as the home side enjoyed their best spell of the game by far.

The Hull defence had to dig in to repel several fine deliveries in from McClean, before Tilt headed Max Power’s cross just over the top.

At the other end, Wigan required Jamie Jones to provide some perfect handling as he collected Cyrus Christie’s fizzing right-wing cross.

Norwegian junior international Thelo Aasgaard and ex-Hull man Josh Magennis appeared off the bench to give Wigan fresh legs.

But, as Wigan looked the more likely side to win it, Hull regained the lead with 12 minutes remaining.

It was an awful goal to concede from Wigan’s point of view, with Tilt inadvertently setting up Estupinan, whose finish went in off Jack Whatmough.

The points were sealed with five minutes to go when substitute Tyler Smith took the ball round Jones and converted into an empty net from a tight angle.

As the home fans filtered away from their seats, Smith grabbed his second goal with virtually the last kick from all of a yard.

