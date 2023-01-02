Daryl Dike heads winner as West Brom continue fine run with victory over Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Daryl Dike heads winner as West Brom continue fine run with victory over Reading

By Press Association
January 2, 2023, 5:16 pm
Daryl Dike was West Brom’s match-winner against Reading (Mike Egerton/PA)
Daryl Dike was West Brom’s match-winner against Reading (Mike Egerton/PA)

In-form West Brom made it eight wins in their last nine Sky Bet Championship games with a 1-0 triumph over Reading to move within a point of the play-off zone.

Daryl Dike’s goal on the hour mark was the difference between the sides at The Hawthorns but the Baggies could have been out of sight by half-time if they had converted their chances.

The result, on an afternoon which saw home fans continue their protests against owner Guochuan Lai with a second-half show of mobile phone lights, meant Albion have not conceded a goal in open play in 877 minutes.

West Brom tore into the visitors from the start and could have been five goals ahead by the 15th minute.

After Okay Yokuslu drove narrowly wide from 25 yards, the hosts laid siege to the Royals’ goal.

They kept 35-year-old Reading centre-back Scott Dann – playing his first game in 273 days after a long-term hamstring injury – on his toes and forced goalkeeper Joe Lumley into three saves.

Jayson Molumby’s point-blank shot was kept out by Lumley’s one-handed stop to his left after Jed Wallace’s cross had been turned into his path by Dike.

Conor Townsend then headed against the foot of the post after Dike flicked on Wallace’s corner before Townsend’s drive, deflected off Andy Yiadom, was tipped away.

Dike just needed a stronger touch to convert Matt Phillips’ cross before the American’s near-post header from John Swift’s corner was palmed upwards by Lumley.

Former Reading forward Swift and Dike also missed the target with shots as the Baggies hunted down the opening goal.

Nothing was seen of Reading’s attack until the 31st minute, when Junior Hoilett’s shot was superbly blocked by goalkeeper Alex Palmer on the line after Yakou Meite’s
cross.

But Albion quickly returned to the attack and Dike’s looping header from Townsend’s cross sailed over the bar.

The goal Albion had been threatening finally came on the hour when, after a move started from the back by a Dara O’Shea pass, Dike got in front of Yiadom and met Molumby’s cross with a diving header to beat Lumley.

The 22-year-old’s second goal of the season proved to be his last meaningful piece of action as he was substituted six minutes later, with Brandon Thomas-Asante coming off the bench.

Thomas-Asante almost got on the scoresheet too, glancing just over the bar after a superb run and cross by Wallace, who beat Yiadom and Amadou Mbengue before rounding Lumley.

Reading had barely created a chance all game but that changed in the last few minutes.

Lucas Joao saw a rising drive deflected over the bar before fellow substitute Baba Rahman nodded over from point-blank range after Tom McIntyre had flicked on Tom Ince’s corner.

But Albion deservedly hung on to continue their impressive run.

