Barrow’s wait for a victory continues after dour home draw with Rochdale

Relegation-threatened Rochdale ended a run of five Sky Bet League Two defeats by earning a point from a drab 0-0 draw at Barrow.

Pete Wild’s Cumbrians looked most likely to end their own poor form despite starting with leading marksman Josh Gordon on the bench.

But the surprise early-season play-off contenders laboured to turn possession into notable scoring opportunities.

Barrow, giving a Football League debut to third-choice goalkeeper Scott Moloney, started brightly.

Billy Waters, Richie Bennett and Ben Whitfield tested the visitors’ defence where Dale skipper Ethan Ebanks-Landell was outstanding.

But the Bluebirds, now without a win in six games in all competitions, could not build on their promising start.

Dale, still without a victory since beating Salford on November 8, could not put youngster Moloney under pressure, though the rookie goalkeeper pushed away a late Danny Lloyd free-kick.

Barrow finished strongly but Waters fired wide and Bennett went close from distance. Despite their frustration, the home side remain two points off the top seven while Dale remain deep in trouble, second from bottom and three points from safety.