Josh Windass hits hat-trick as Sheffield Wednesday thrash Cambridge

Josh Windass netted a hat-trick as promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday extended their unbeaten league run to 13 games with a thumping 5-0 win against Cambridge at Hillsborough.

Windass struck a seventh-minute opener, producing a composed finish after a great ball from George Byers picked out his run.

It was 2-0 after 21 minutes when Callum Paterson was bundled over in the area by Liam Bennett and Michael Smith put away the resulting penalty.

As the home side continued to dominate, Smith headed narrowly wide and Windass forced a save from Will Mannion.

Marvin Johnson’s shot was deflected wide and Mannion saved an effort from Mallik Wilks as Wednesday searched for a third.

Lewis Simper went close to reducing the deficit before the break with a shot from the edge of the area which came back off the bar.

But Palmer made it 3-0 six minutes into the second half with the aid of a deflection after the defence failed to clear Wilks’ ball into the area.

Windass added his second 20 minutes from time with a low finish after being played in by Wilks and claimed his hat-trick 10 minutes later in similar style.