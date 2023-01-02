Gateshead move out of relegation zone following York draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gateshead edged out of the National League relegation zone but were denied all three points late on as York recovered to claim a 2-2 draw.

Danny Elliott put the north east side in front on the half-hour mark, slotting in after exchanging passes with Dan Ward.

Mitch Hancox equalised for York in the 38th minute with a lob over the goalkeeper from outside the area after he received the ball from Lenell John-Lewis.

Ward restored Gateshead’s lead in first-half stoppage time with a curling strike but Shaq Forde seized on a chance in the final minute of normal time to grab a point for the Minstermen.

It was a measure of revenge for York, who lost 3-0 at home to Gateshead on Boxing Day. The point lifted them one place to 16th.