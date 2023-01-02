Cameron Humphreys rescues point for Ipswich at 10-man Lincoln

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Substitute Cameron Humphreys came off the bench to spare promotion-chasing Ipswich’s blushes with a late leveller in a 1-1 draw at 10-man Lincoln.

Jack Diamond put the hosts on course for an unlikely win with his 64th-minute penalty but Humphreys had barely been on the pitch five minutes when he rescued a point with nine minutes to go.

Lee Evans fired wide after being slipped in by Sam Morsy before Luke Woolfenden hit the bar as the Imps defended for their lives in a scramble.

Adam Jackson was then given his marching orders for hauling down namesake Kayden on the stroke of the break and Carl Rushworth tipped Evans’ resulting free-kick over the bar.

After the break Rushworth did well to keep Evans out with his legs before saving Wes Burns’ near-post header.

Mark Kennedy’s men got themselves ahead against the run of play just after the hour as Diamond converted from 12 yards after Kane Vincent-Young fouled Paudie O’Connor.

The Tractor Boys huffed and puffed and Freddie Ladapo had a header held by Rushworth.

But with time running out Humphreys headed home Conor Chaplin’s cross to secure a point with his first goal since October.