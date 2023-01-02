Carl Piergianni heads Stevenage to victory over Gillingham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Carl Piergianni’s third goal in two games earned promotion-chasing Stevenage a scrappy 1-0 victory over League Two’s bottom side, Gillingham.

Second-placed ‘Boro, who have the best home record in the fourth tier, extended the gap between them and the play-off places behind them to 12 points, while ensuring the Gills remained five points adrift of safety.

Gillingham had a great chance to take the lead in the eighth minute when Mikael Mandron put Alex MacDonald through, but his attempted dink was blocked by Stevenage goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond.

That miss was punished as the ‘Boro broke the deadlock themselves in the 23rd minute when Jake Reeves’ free-kick was firmly headed into the bottom corner by Piergianni.

Jordan Roberts almost added a second for Stevenage when his low effort from outside the area was turned aside by Glenn Morris.

The Gills then came close to snatching a point in the 89th minute when Robbie McKenzie’s shot across goal went just wide, but it was yet another blank afternoon for the EFL’s lowest scorers.