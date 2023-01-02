Billy Mckay hits hat-trick as Inverness thrash Cove Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Mckay helped himself to a hat-trick as Inverness came from behind to rout Scottish Championship rivals Cove Rangers 6-1.

Eighth-placed Rangers got off to an encouraging start when Jack Sanders headed them into a 22nd-minute lead, but Mckay levelled before Danny Devine’s strike put the seventh-spotted hosts in front.

It was 3-1 at the break after Mckay converted a 44th-minute penalty, and substitute Kyle McClelland’s own goal five minutes after the restart effectively ended the game as a contest.

Scott Ross suffered similar misfortune two minutes later and Mckay competed his hat-trick from close range as Caley Thistle eased their way to three points.