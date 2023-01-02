Eddie Howe tells Newcastle players to enjoy their high-flying status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Eddie Howe tells Newcastle players to enjoy their high-flying status

By Press Association
January 2, 2023, 6:02 pm
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe wants his players to relish their Premier League charge (Mike Egerton/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe wants his players to relish their Premier League charge (Mike Egerton/PA)

Eddie Howe has urged his players to “relish” Newcastle’s elevated status ahead of their top-of-the-table clash with Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The Magpies will run out at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening having established themselves in third place after a single defeat in their first 17 games – and that in controversial circumstances at Liverpool – to ruffle the feathers of the usual suspects.

They are now being touted as genuine top-four – and in some quarters, title – contenders and while Howe is acutely conscious of how far there is to go in the season, he wants the men who have surprised the rest of the league to enjoy the experience of what lies ahead.

He said: “The players have to keep enjoying what they’re doing – that is key to our second half of the season.

“For me, the players shouldn’t feel burdened by expectation or any of those types of emotions. They should be relishing the place we’re in and enjoying every second, as long as they continue to be united and give everything to continue to achieve consistent results.

“They’ve looked like they’ve enjoyed the early part of the season. I think that’s been key for our results and I would urge them to keep that focus.”

Newcastle’s form has been hugely impressive – they are unbeaten in 14 games in all competitions and were denied a seventh successive league victory by Leeds in a disappointing 0-0 draw at St James’ Park on Saturday.

However, they face their biggest challenge since the reverse at Anfield when they tackle runaway leaders Arsenal, who will start the match seven points clear of champions Manchester City.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe on the touchline at the Emirates Stadium last season
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe on the touchline at the Emirates Stadium last season (John Walton/PA)

Howe was forced to watch his first game as Magpies boss, a 3-3 home draw with Brentford in November last year from his hotel room after testing positive for Covid-19, but was in the dugout at the Emirates a week later for a 2-0 defeat by the Gunners.

Victory over the same opposition by the same score on Tyneside in May demonstrated significant progress and he is hoping further improvement yields similar dividends on their return to north London.

Howe said: “I have total faith in the players, regardless of where we play, that we can produce a good performance. If we get our game together, we can give anyone a game, and a very competitive game.

“The key thing is that I think the players believe that as well now, but that’s always a delicate thing because you have to go and prove it, and Arsenal will be a game where we have to prove we can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented