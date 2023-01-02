Stevenage manager Steve Evans plays down half-time fracas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stevenage manager Steve Evans plays down half-time fracas

By Press Association
January 2, 2023, 6:32 pm
Steve Evans played down a half-time falling out (PA)
Steve Evans played down a half-time falling out (PA)

Stevenage manager Steve Evans was keen to play down a fracas in the tunnel between the two teams during half-time of his side’s 1-0 victory over Gillingham.

Referee Carl Boyeson’s whistle could be heard being blown inside the tunnel after backroom staff from both sides squared up for what Evans’ counterpart at Gillingham, Neil Harris, described as a ‘frank exchange of views.’

Matters on the pitch were settled by Carl Piergianni’s first-half header as second-placed ‘Boro opened up a 12-point lead between themselves and fourth-placed Carlisle and the rock-bottom Gills remained five points adrift of safety.

On what happened during the break, Evans said: “I was going to go and see the referee to ask him why Danny Rose hasn’t had any yellow cards against him because he’d been fouled from start to finish.

“But it was just one of their players running by me and calling me a name – it happens every week, water of a duck’s back so I don’t really want to get involved with that.

“It was a couple of big lads that came in to have a discussion, from what I’ve been told.

“I think there were loud voices, but to be fair to Carl he went in and sorted it quite quickly from what they tell me.

“I spoke to Carl at the start of the second half, he came to see Neil and said there was a lot of huffing and puffing and shouting, but nothing they’ve seen that was untoward.”

After Alex MacDonald missed a great chance to give Gillingham the lead, Piergianni put Stevenage in front by heading in Jake Reeves’ free-kick.

Jordan Roberts had an effort saved by Gills ‘keeper Glenn Morris before Robbie McKenzie almost snatched a point for the visitors when he shot just wide.

Gillingham boss Harris gave his views on the half-time incident, saying: “[It was] good old-fashioned football.

“Some frank views [were exchanged], but it happens in football, doesn’t it?

“Sometimes the passion the players see from me and the staff they might want to replicate on the pitch now and again.

“I’ve no more comment on it, but I think you saw a little bit more fight from my players when they came out for the start of the second half.”

On his side’s latest defeat, Harris said: “Sometimes you need a little bit of luck or a save, and it didn’t go our way.

“In terms of clear-cut chances, there was one for them and for us, two, but we’ve come out second best again.

“We’ve won two out of 23 games and it isn’t good enough and I have to accept responsibility as the manager, I put the team out there and we haven’t been good enough.”

