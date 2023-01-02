Stevenage manager Steve Evans plays down half-time fracas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stevenage manager Steve Evans was keen to play down a fracas in the tunnel between the two teams during half-time of his side’s 1-0 victory over Gillingham.

Referee Carl Boyeson’s whistle could be heard being blown inside the tunnel after backroom staff from both sides squared up for what Evans’ counterpart at Gillingham, Neil Harris, described as a ‘frank exchange of views.’

Matters on the pitch were settled by Carl Piergianni’s first-half header as second-placed ‘Boro opened up a 12-point lead between themselves and fourth-placed Carlisle and the rock-bottom Gills remained five points adrift of safety.

On what happened during the break, Evans said: “I was going to go and see the referee to ask him why Danny Rose hasn’t had any yellow cards against him because he’d been fouled from start to finish.

“But it was just one of their players running by me and calling me a name – it happens every week, water of a duck’s back so I don’t really want to get involved with that.

“It was a couple of big lads that came in to have a discussion, from what I’ve been told.

“I think there were loud voices, but to be fair to Carl he went in and sorted it quite quickly from what they tell me.

“I spoke to Carl at the start of the second half, he came to see Neil and said there was a lot of huffing and puffing and shouting, but nothing they’ve seen that was untoward.”

After Alex MacDonald missed a great chance to give Gillingham the lead, Piergianni put Stevenage in front by heading in Jake Reeves’ free-kick.

Jordan Roberts had an effort saved by Gills ‘keeper Glenn Morris before Robbie McKenzie almost snatched a point for the visitors when he shot just wide.

Gillingham boss Harris gave his views on the half-time incident, saying: “[It was] good old-fashioned football.

“Some frank views [were exchanged], but it happens in football, doesn’t it?

“Sometimes the passion the players see from me and the staff they might want to replicate on the pitch now and again.

“I’ve no more comment on it, but I think you saw a little bit more fight from my players when they came out for the start of the second half.”

On his side’s latest defeat, Harris said: “Sometimes you need a little bit of luck or a save, and it didn’t go our way.

“In terms of clear-cut chances, there was one for them and for us, two, but we’ve come out second best again.

“We’ve won two out of 23 games and it isn’t good enough and I have to accept responsibility as the manager, I put the team out there and we haven’t been good enough.”