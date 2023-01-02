Slaven Bilic proud of injury-hit Watford after late win at Norwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Slaven Bilic proud of injury-hit Watford after late win at Norwich

By Press Association
January 2, 2023, 6:42 pm
Watford manager Slaven Bilic was proud of his side’s display in the win at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
Watford manager Slaven Bilic praised his injury-hit side after seeing them overcome more problems to record a hard-fought 1-0 win at Norwich which took them back up to fourth in the Championship table.

The Hornets went into the match with 10 players missing and lost three more at Carrow Road, with Samuel Kalu, Keinan Davis and Christian Kabasele all being withdrawn from the action with hamstring problems.

But a late goal from substitute Vakoun Bayo, who had replaced Kalu in the first half, enabled them to bounce back from successive defeats with a much-needed three points.

Bilic said: “I have never had a situation like this before in my career with so many injuries, it makes it very difficult. When it gets like this sometimes just fighting for your team is not enough.

“Sometimes you need to be prepared to die for your team, you can’t just rely on the quality you have, and that is what happened.

“You won’t get anywhere in this game if you aren’t prepared to give your maximum, you aren’t prepared to stay positive, and that is what you saw from the players.

“Norwich away is a tough game and I am very proud of the way my team played. It has been a very good day for us although we could obviously have done without the injuries.

“The good thing is we should have some people back for the FA Cup game next week and of course we are also in a transfer window.

“I would hope to be in a better position with injuries for the next game than I was today.”

The match was settled in the 86th minute after a horrible miscue from Sam McCallum had gifted Watford possession in midfield.

Ismaila Sarr needed no second invitation to go sprinting off down the left and he had the composure to slide the ball across goal for Bayo to apply the finishing touch from close range.

It was a deserved goal for the Hornets who had created the better chances over the course of the 90 minutes, with Norwich only producing the occasional moment of danger in front of goal.

Interim boss Allan Russell felt his temporary charges were unlucky to come away empty-handed after being held to a draw by Reading in his first game in the dug-out.

He said: “I feel devastated for the players because they created enough chances to have won the game.

“No-one has outplayed us in the last two matches and again the players have shown all the fight and determination needed but sadly not enough to take the points.

“We could easily have taken six points from the two games. I personally think we have been very unlucky in the two games and can look every player in the eye and tell them they gave all they could out there.

“It’s all about the fine margins in front of goal and not converting those chances and then a loss of concentration in the lead-up to their goal which obviously Sam is devastated about.”

Sporting director Stuart Webber said before the game that Dean Smith’s permanent replacement as head coach should be in place by Thursday or Friday, with former Huddersfield boss David Wagner the favourite to take over.

Russell added: “I am expecting a new manager to come in this week and he will find a good group of players, an honest group.

“There is a lot for the new man to work with but there is a weakness in there that needs to be strengthened.”

