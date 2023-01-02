Furious Hibs boss Lee Johnson determined to clear out ‘dead wood’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Furious Hibs boss Lee Johnson determined to clear out ‘dead wood’

By Press Association
January 2, 2023, 6:46 pm
Lee Johnson was scathing of his Hibernian players (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Lee Johnson was scathing of his Hibernian players (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Lee Johnson admits he is “sick to death of the mediocrity” at Hibernian after they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat away to city rivals Hearts.

The Easter Road side were 2-0 down at the break following a Lawrence Shankland double and, although they improved in the second half, Stephen Humphrys sealed victory for the hosts in stoppage time.

It was a ninth defeat in 11 cinch Premiership games for Hibs and an eighth Edinburgh derby in a row without victory, and Johnson, who took over as manager in the summer, has vowed to clear out the “dead wood” within his squad.

“The first half we were way below par,” he said. “Mediocre is too high a word for it.

“We didn’t have the gravitas in the game to be able to settle the ball and tidy up.

“The ball was like a hot potato and to be honest I’m sick to death of the mediocrity. We need to move players out in January.

“This is a wonderful club full of potential, with a great fanbase, good training base and a brilliant stadium and it deserves more. We need to make way better decisions all over the place because today showed exactly where we are.

“At 2-0 down we started playing, but you’ve got to have the mentality that you are the best player on the pitch at 0-0.

“We need outs. The outs are as important as the ins. Again the mediocrity we have have got – I’m just being honest now. I’m in a place where I have to come out swinging. I’m not disrespecting players, but decisions have not been good enough (on recruitment) and we need to be better.

“We can’t keep being average at best. For a club like this, it’s just not good enough. Everyone needs to tell themselves some home truths. It feels like a big club because of the media, the scrutiny, we are in Edinburgh, there’s two clubs in Edinburgh.

“But act like a big player then within a big club and have that bottle to go and produce, not just in training but in games.”

“We have got to do more, and part of that is a revolution now, not just an evolution.

“I think the actual revolution is about getting the dead wood out and increasing the quality.”

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson praised captain Shankland after he took his tally for the season to 18 with a clinical close-range finish and a penalty.

“With the first goal, Shankland does what Shankland does best,” said Neilson. “He was predatory in the box. But he also leads the lines so well and drops in and links the game. I think we’re seeing a new dimension to his game and it’s great to see.”

Neilson was pleased with a win that took his side five points clear in third place but disappointed they did not maintain their first-half performance into the second period.

“Hibs started the game better than us, but we managed to get up the park and the goal settled us down,” he said of Shankland’s eighth-minute opener.

“The rest of the first half we were pretty comfortable, but in the second half we started to sit a bit deeper and went a bit more direct in our play.

“It’s disappointing that we didn’t continue doing what we were doing, but to Hibs’ credit they were more aggressive in their press in the second half.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented