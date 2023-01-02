Kieran McKenna bemoans ‘ridiculous decision’ as Ipswich held by 10-man Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kieran McKenna bemoans ‘ridiculous decision’ as Ipswich held by 10-man Lincoln

By Press Association
January 2, 2023, 6:50 pm
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna accused League One officials of inconsistency after his side rescued a late 1-1 draw at 10-man Lincoln (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna accused League One officials of inconsistency after his side rescued a late 1-1 draw at 10-man Lincoln (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Frustrated Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna accused League One officials of inconsistency after his side rescued a late 1-1 draw at 10-man Lincoln.

Adam Jackson was sent off for the hosts on the stroke of the break for felling namesake Kayden in full flight.

Jack Diamond opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the second half for a foul deemed as “marking inappropriately”.

But Cameron Humphreys came off the bench to rescue a deserved point for McKenna’s promotion chasers at the end.

McKenna said: “It was a frustrating start to the new year for us.

“I thought the penalty against us was a ridiculous decision and out of context from everything I’ve seen during my year in League One.

“On the other hand, it wasn’t out of context with what we’ve been given in the last 12 months.

“I’ve said in the dressing room that it’s going to be a massive, massive challenge but a great achievement to get this team and this club out of League One.

“There’s a whole host of challenges ahead of us and that decision was symbolic of one of the big challenges for us.

“That’s one of the reasons why it’s difficult being Ipswich Town in League One.

“We have to keep owning the bits we can control. I’m still trying to figure it out. It’s not a bias against Ipswich Town. But I think the penalty record is very bizarre.

“We’ve had instances against us 10 times worse at Portman Road and they’ve not been given.

“We’ve had one penalty for us and two against at home and from a statistical point of view from appeals it’s really difficult to understand.

“For that one to be given, the referee says it’s ‘inappropriate marking’, but it’s for something that happened in both boxes from every corner was very strange.

“Referees can make mistakes as we all can but he said it’s the first one like that he’s given and I can’t imagine that’s the most aggressive action he’s seen in the box this season.”

Despite McKenna’s grievances, it was a good battling point for Lincoln.

Imps boss Mark Kennedy said: “The players can be so proud of themselves.

“I said to the boys in the dressing room that we’re really proud to be a part of their team.

“I’m so so pleased for them. I have to make clear it’s not just the 10 or 11 players on the pitch, it’s a collective.

“It’s the whole squad and there are people who aren’t here who play a massive part in what you’ve seen today.

“Ipswich are outstanding and super impressive. We may have caught them off guard at Portman Road with how resolute and defensively good we were but they were prepared.

“Ipswich have got some great players. You look at the players they are bringing on, Cameron Humphreys is a great talent. They’re top drawer.

“Good luck to them and Bolton, they’re two good ex-Premier League clubs.

“I’m not a coach who looks at other clubs with envy, good luck to them.”

